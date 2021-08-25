Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, claiming that it is a ploy to sell assets that belong to the country and not to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP.

Also Read | Moto G50 5G With 5,000mAh Battery & MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor Launched.

Terming the NMP as a "shocking and unfortunate decision", the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the money raised by selling those assets will be used during elections against opposition parties.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs College Student, Wounds her Severely, Arrested.

"We condemn this shocking and unfortunate decision. These assets belong to the country. It is the property of neither Modi nor the BJP. They (central government) can't just sell a country's assets as per their whims and fancies," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The entire country will stand together and oppose this "anti-people" decision, she said.

"The BJP should be ashamed. No one has given them the right to sell our nation's assets," she said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)