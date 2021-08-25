Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially launched the Moto G50 5G smartphone in the Australian market. The phone is now available for sale via the Lenovo Australia website and comes in a single Meteorite Grey shade. Moto G50 5G is priced at AUD 399 (approximately Rs 21,500). Motorola Edge 20 Now Available for Pre-Order in India via Flipkart.

Moto G50 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto G50 5G gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128Gb of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there is a 13MP selfie snapper.

Moto G50 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The company claims that the handset can offer up to two days of battery life. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS & 5G.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2021 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).