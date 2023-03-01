New Delhi, March 1: Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, while price of jet fuel (ATF) was cut by 4 per cent. Gas Cylinder Price Hike: Prices of Commercial LPG Hiked by Rs 350 per Unit, Cooking Gas Rs 50 per Unit From Today in Delhi.

Non-subsidised LPG price was hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder - the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said. Separately, ATF price was cut by Rs 4,606.50 per kilolitre to Rs 1,07,750.27 per kl.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)