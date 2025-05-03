Satna (MP), May 3 (PTI) A man who allegedly shot and injured a policeman in Madhya Pradesh's Satna earlier this week was arrested after a short encounter, police said on Saturday.

The police arrested the accused, Achchhu Sharma, on Friday night in connection with the shooting that took place on the campus of Jaitwara police station on March 28, an official said.

Head constable Prince Garg sustained a bullet injury near his shoulder in the attack.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mahendra Singh Chouhan said the police had constituted 12 teams to nab Sharma and announced a bounty of Rs 30,000.

He said the police received a tip-off about the accused's location, and when they tried to apprehend him, he opened fire at Kotar police station in-charge Dilip Mishra, who was wearing a bulletproof jacket.

A shot was fired in retaliation, and Sharma sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was taken to a hospital, the official said.

Sharma has four cases to his name, the CSP said.

