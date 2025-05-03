Guwahati, May 3: A voter turnout of 70.2 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the panchayat polls in Assam, officials said on Saturday. The first phase of polling was held on Friday at 12,916 booths in 14 districts, and 89.59 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes, they said. Voting began at 7.30 am and ended at 4.30 pm, but those who had entered the booths within that time exercised their franchise till late in the night, they added. Assam Panchayat Elections to Be Held in Two Phases on May 2 and 7.

A few incidents of violence were reported from the Cachar district, but polling was peaceful in the remaining places, officials said. Majuli recorded the highest turnout of 80.02 per cent, while Sonitpur recorded the lowest at 61 per cent. The second phase of polls will be held on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on May 11. Assam: Voting Starts for First Phase of Panchayat Polls.

A total of 348 zila parishad and anchalik parishad seats have already been decided uncontested, with the ruling BJP-led NDA establishing a lead by bagging 325 seats, according to the State Election Commission. Panchayat elections are being held in 28 districts. The rest of the seven districts are under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and governed at the local level by autonomous councils.