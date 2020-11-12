New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Attorney General KK Venugopal has granted his consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against stand up comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged "derogatory" tweets against a Supreme Court judge.

Venugopal's consent for contempt proceedings against Kamra came after a law student and two advocates wrote a letter to him seeking permission for the same.

"I find that today people believe they can boldly and brazenly condemn the Supreme Court and its judges by exercising what they believe is their freedom of speech. But under the Constitution, the freedom of speech is subject to the law of contempt and I believe that it is time people understand that attacking the Supreme Court of India unjustifiedly and brazenly will attract punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972," the Venugopal said in his consent letter.

"I, therefore, grant consent to proceed by way of initiating contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra," he added.

Venugopal said that the tweets are highly objectionable, and it would perhaps be for the court to decide the question as to whether these tweets also would constitute criminal contempt of the Supreme Court.

The complaint letter had said that Kamra made an unsavory comment on Justice DY Chandrachud and circulation of a morphed image of the Supreme Court premises. (ANI)

