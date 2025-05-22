Lucknow, May 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the government has decided to name the medical college in Auraiya after Ahilyabai Holkar.

The chief minister said that "great personalities cannot be categorized based on caste, creed or religion".

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update and Forecast: Srinagar Records Season's Hottest Day at 34.4 Degrees Celsius, Breaks 2024 Record.

According to an official statement, Adityanath accused the previous governments of attempting to divide such figures on these lines.

Referring specifically to the former Samajwadi Party regime, he said there was an attempt to rename the degree college in Auraiya that was earlier established in Holkar's name.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Set To Boost Salaries: Here's What a Higher Fitment Factor Could Mean for Govt Employees.

The chief minister reaffirmed that the present government has decided to name the medical college in Auraiya after Mata Ahilyabai Holkar.

A large number of BJP workers from across the state were present at the event. The chief minister welcomed all the attendees and urged them to spread the ideals of Holkar to the masses, recalling her contributions.

Adityanath said where there is virtue and wisdom, positive energy thrives.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence, he said that his positivity is inspiring 1.4 billion Indians.

The chief minister criticized the previous governments for not viewing India through an Indian perspective.

He alleged that during those times, Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were termed as fictional figures, attempts were made to destroy the Ram Setu and the era was marked by corruption, distrust, chaos and political conspiracies.

In contrast, the Modi government fostered the sentiment of 'nation first', as a result of which India is proudly achieving new heights today, said Adityanath.

He said the new India does not provoke others, but it does not spare anyone if provoked and cited Operation Sindoor as a vivid example of this stance.

Highlighting the life and contributions of Holkar, Adityanath said that she was born on May 31, 1725. Despite marrying at a young age, she continued her education and over her 70-year life from 1725 to 1795, established an exemplary governance system.

The chief minister highlighted her remarkable efforts in empowering farmers, youth, artisans, craftsmen and women.

Referring to the reconstruction of temples destroyed during the reigns of Aurangzeb and Babur, Adityanath said that Holkar extended her rule beyond Malwa and restored temples like Pashupatinath, Rameshwar, Mahakal, Kashi Vishwanath, Somnath and others as far as Bengal.

The elegance of Maheshmati's saris and the grandeur of Narmada Ghat still testify to her reign, he added.

Calling her a symbol of women empowerment, the chief minister said that while the world was still fighting for women's rights, Holkar was already running an ideal administration in India.

Adityanath informed that seven working women's hostels in the state are being constructed in her name. Along with this, various government initiatives, including the Nari Vandana Act, are promoting women empowerment.

The chief minister further said that his government has named three battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) after Avanti Bai, Jhalkari Bai and Veerangana Uda Devi, as a mark of respect for women power.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)