Aurangabad, Jul 10 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 patients in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,855 on Friday with 183 more persons testing positive for the infection, an official said.

Three deaths were reported in the district during the day, which pushed its fatality count to 340, he said.

Also Read | Four-Member Inquiry Committee, Constituted to Examine Suicide of Journalist on 6th July, Submitted Its Report: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

So far, 4,162 patients have recovered from the infection, while 3,353 are currently under treatment in the district, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said in a statement that antigen tests were performed on people in Aurangabad on Friday.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Declared, Check Marks Online at bseh.org.in.

It was the first day of antigen tests in the city.

As many as 1,851 people were tested under this in the city and its entry points, in which 65 persons were found COVID-19 infected, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)