New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma, one of whose directors was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam, had bought electoral bonds for a total of Rs 52 crore with more than half of it going to the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to data released by the Election Commission.

The Hyderabad-based firm had purchased electoral bonds between April 3, 2021 to November 8, 2023 and Rs 34.5 crore was donated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rs 15 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Rs 2.5 crore to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Also Read | Bihar Diwas: From Maithili to Angika, 5 Different Languages Commonly Spoken in Bihar State.

The drug maker purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 5 crore on November 15, 2022 five days after one of its directors, P Sarath Chandra Reddy was arrested for involvement in money laundering linked to the controversial Delhi excise policy, which has been scrapped.

Comments from the company could not be obtained.

Also Read | Supreme Court Denies Bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case, Asks Her to Approach Trial Court.

As per the Election Commission data, BJP encashed this sum on November 21, 2022.

Last year in June, Reddy turned approver in the case after a Delhi court allowed him to do so. Before that the Enforcement Directorate alleged that he indulged in unfair market practices to gain undue advantage from the liquor policy by conspiring with business owners and politicians involved in the excise case.

On November 8, 2023 the company bought electoral bonds worth Rs 25 crore which were encashed by the BJP on November 17, 2023.

Before that on January 5, 2022, Aurobindo Pharma had bought electoral bonds worth Rs 3 crore which were encashed by the BJP on January 12, 2022.

Earlier this week, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had highlighted Aurobindo Pharma's case to attack the government on the now scrapped electoral bonds issue saying it was indulging in "hafta vasuli" (extortion) and claimed that 21 firms facing investigations from the CBI, ED, or IT have donated through electoral bonds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)