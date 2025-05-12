New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has defeated Pakistan every time on the battlefield and Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension.

Addressing the Nation, he said during Operation Sindoor and subsequent aggression by Paksitan, "authenticity of Made in India weapons were also proven".

Also Read | Pakistani Drones Intercepted by India’s Air Defence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba, Army Sources Say Very Small Number of Drones Came and Were Engaged (Watch Video).

He said Pakistan had prepared for an attack on the border, but India struck at the heart of Pakistan.

"India's drones and missiles attacked with precision. They damaged those airbases of the Pakistani Air Forces, of which Pakistan was very proud. India caused heavy damage to Pakistan in the first three days itself, which it had never imagined. That's why after India's aggressive action, Pakistan started looking for ways to escape. Pakistan was pleading to the world to ease tensions. And after suffering heavy losses, Pakistan's army contacted our DGMO on the afternoon of May 10," he said.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 2045 Takes U-Turn for Delhi Due to Amritsar Airport Closure Amid Precautionary Blackout Measures.

He said after the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal.

"We have defeated Pakistan every time on the battlefield. And this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension. We have displayed our capabilities in the deserts and mountains and also proved our superiority in New Age Warfare. During this operation the authenticity of our Made in India weapons were also proven. Today the world is witnessing that in 21st century warfare the time has come for Made in India defence equipment," he said.

"Our greatest strength is our unity against all forms of terrorism. This is certainly not the era of war but this is also not the era of terrorism. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee for a better world," he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed. India also responded appropriately to Pakistan's subsequent military aggression and pounded its airbases.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday on stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai,

Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan also held talks on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)