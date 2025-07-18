New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Authorities carried out a demolition drive in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar area amid heavy police deployment on Friday, officials said.

"A demolition drive is ongoing in Jamia Nagar, where more than 100 police personnel are deployed. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Also Read | 'There Should Be No Double Standards on Energy Trade': India Rejects EU's 18th Sanctions Package on Russia, Reaffirms Commitment to Energy Security.

In the last few weeks the frequency of demolition drives has increased, earlier similar drives have been carried out at Bhoomiheen Camp and the Madrasi Camp area.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)