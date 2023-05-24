New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) An auto-rickshaw driver died and four people were severely injured on Wednesday allegedly after a cluster bus hit multiple vehicles in the New Friends Colony area here, police said.

According to the police, the cluster bus with passengers on board was travelling from Nehru Place via Modi Mills. After reaching near Sarai Jullena traffic signal, the bus allegedly rammed into the rear of four or five vehicles one after the other leaving five people injured.

The bus was travelling towards Maharani Bagh and allegedly lost control either due to technical glitch or negligence of the driver. The bus driver had fled the scene after the accident. Police, however, arrested the accused driver, identified as Neeraj Kumar (35), a resident of Mandoli Extension.

The vehicles which suffered damage in the accident included the auto-rickshaw, two cars and a two-wheeler which were stationary at the time of the crash, a senior police officer said.

Soon after the accident, the passengers on board the cluster bus managed to escape without being hurt and the driver of the offending bus fled the spot, he said.

The two-wheeler got mangled under one of the cars. The auto-rickshaw was also damaged and had been removed by locals. The front of the bus suffered damage in the accident.

Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said, "At 4.45 pm, a call about an accident was received at the New Friends Colony police station. On reaching the spot, it was revealed that bus no 534, which goes from Mehrauli to Anand Vihar, was involved in the accident. When it reached near Masih Garh under Kalkaji flyover, it was supposed to take a left turn towards Sarai Jullena but could not do so due to some technical glitch such as brake failure or driver's negligence. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the accident."

The bus ended up hitting four or five vehicles and the accused driver fled the spot, he said. The bus driver was later arrested.

In total, five people were injured including the driver of the auto-rickshaw, he said.

All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital but the injured driver of the auto-rickshaw was declared brought dead and efforts are being taken to identify him, the DCP added.

One of the car drivers, Sajadul Islam, is a doctor at Holy Family Hospital. He also suffered injuries while the motorcyclist, Md Shagird, who works at a saree showroom, is undergoing treatment. Others suffered minor injuries and are stable, the officer said.

A case has been registered and statements of the injured are being recorded, police said.

