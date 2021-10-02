New Delhi/Uttarkashi, Oct 2 (PTI) The mortal remains of three Indian Navy officers and a sailor, who were part of a mountaineering expedition, were recovered on Saturday from the site of an avalanche at Mt Trishul in the western Kumaun region of Uttarakhand, officials said.

They said all-out efforts were continuing to locate the fifth naval climber and a Sherpa, who were among the six missing since Friday.

The deceased Navy personnel are Lt Commander Rajnikant Yadav, Lt Commander Yogesh Tiwari, Lt Commander Anant Kukreti and sailor Hari Om, the officials said.

A multi-agency team was deployed to carry out search and rescue operations.

The 20-member expedition was flagged off at Mumbai on September 3 and 10 climbers had started the final leg of their journey to the summit of Mt Trishul (7,120 m) on Friday morning but were caught in the avalanche.

