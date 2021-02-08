New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Indian aviation regulator DGCA and the Civil Aviation Ministry have given conditional permissions to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for aerial filming of cricket matches this year.

"MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) had received requests from BCCI and Quidich pertaining to granting of request and other correspondences regarding permission to use Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for live aerial filming," an official statement said on Monday.

BCCI and Quidich have been given conditional exemption from various provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937 for aerial filming of cricket matches in India till December 31, 2021, it noted.

The DGCI and the civil aviation ministry issued separate orders on February 4, granting the conditional permissions.

"The drone ecosystem is evolving rapidly in our country. Its utilisation is expanding from agriculture, mining, healthcare and disaster management to sports and entertainment," Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said.

"The granting of this permission is in line with the objectives of the government of India to promote the commercial use of drones in the country," he stated.

