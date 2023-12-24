New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): After being appointed as General Secretary Incharge of Uttar Pradesh, former Rajya Sabha MP, Avinash Pande has expressed his gratitude to the party leaders. Along with this, MP Syed Naseer Hussain has been appointed as in charge of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Office.

Avinash Pande took to X and thanked Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and party leader Rahul Gandhi for his appointment as incharge of Uttar Pradesh.

"With boundless gratitude for the confidence placed in me by INC India President Kharge ji, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi ji, our leader Rahul Gandhi ji, and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal ji, and with an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept the appointment as the General Secretary Incharge of Uttar Pradesh," he said on X.

Further, the former incharge of Jharkhand, Avinash Pande extended his wishes to the party state workers.

"Priyanka ji, I resolve to build upon your legacy. As General Secretary Inchagre, I will make the most of the authority invested in my position and the mandate given to me. I wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to all the leaders and INC Jharkhand workers and people of the State of Jharkhand for their strong support and love throughout. Congratulations and Best wishes to all the newly appointed general secretaries and state in-charges of AICC," he added.

In a major reshuffle in the party, the Congress on Saturday relieved Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the post of AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also appointed party leader Pranav Jha as AICC Secretary, attached to the Congress President's Office, in charge of Communications.

In another significant development, Sachin Pilot has been appointed Congress General Secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh Congress while Ramesh Chennithala was appointed as AICC in charge of Maharashtra.

Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as general secretary of Karnataka Congress, a commune issued by party national General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

Bhawar Jitendra Singh has been given an additional charge of Madhya Pradesh. Milind Deora and Vijay Inder Singla were appointed as joint treasurers of the party. (ANI)

