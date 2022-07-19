New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Delhi University is awaiting clearance from the Finance Ministry for setting up the Faculty of Technology for offering three B.Tech programmes, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said and expressed hope that the maiden batches of new courses will start from this year onward.

Singh had announced three technical courses -- Computer Science, Electronics and Communications and Electrical Engineering in March.

The varsity has sought Rs 100 crore from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for setting up infrastructure facilities for the new three B.Tech programmes.

In an interview, Singh said the university has received approval from the UGC and the Ministry of Education in this regard and the proposal has now been sent to the Ministry of Finance.

"The UGC has approved it. It has also been approved by the Ministry of Education. Now the proposal is being sent to the Ministry of Finance. We are waiting for clearance from the ministry," Singh said.

The university is also planning to float a tender for the construction of Faculty of Technology.

"We are also starting a tender process for the construction of the faculty. We cannot take admission unless it is approved by the ministry. If the approval comes from the ministry in the coming four weeks, we will start the admission this year," he added.

According to a proposal submitted by the university to the UGC last year, Delhi University sought Rs 100 crore for the setting up of infrastructure facilities.

The student intake for each programme would be 120 with two sections of 60 students each.

The total intake would be 360 and the total strength over four years duration would be 1,440, according to the proposal.

The mode of admissions would be through the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains).

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the B.Tech programmes will have multiple exit options with students being awarded a certificate on exit after completion of one year of study, diploma on exit after completing two years, advance diploma on exit after completing three years and B.Tech degree on exit after completing four years of study.

The three B.Tech programmes by the university would require a total of 72 teaching positions and 55 non-teaching staff.

The structure of the B.Tech programmes would be designed in such a manner that there would be a minimum of 50 per cent weightage to the major subject area of study with a maximum of 65 per cent weightage and remaining weightage would be to the minor subject areas of study.

