Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Following the total lunar eclipse that occurred the previous night, devotees in Ayodhya took a holy dip in the River Saryu and offered prayers on Monday morning.

This morning, visuals from Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat showed devotees taking a holy bath in the Saryu River.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 8, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A total lunar eclipse commenced at 8:58 p.m. on Sunday and lasted until 2:25 a.m. today across India.

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the Moon to darken. This alignment occurs during an eclipse season, approximately every six months, during the full moon phase when the Moon's orbital plane is closest to the Earth's orbital plane.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, September 8, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned with Earth between the other two, which can happen only on the night of a full moon when the Moon is near either lunar node. The type and length of a lunar eclipse depend on the Moon's proximity to the lunar node.

Excitement swept across parts of India on Sunday night, as thousands gathered in cities to witness the celestial event, also popularly known as the "Blood Moon".

In the national capital, Delhiites braved cloudy skies to gather at the Nehru Planetarium.

"It is covered with clouds right now. We are very excited to witness the lunar eclipse and see the detailed process of how it happens..." said a woman who reached Nehru Planetarium to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse.

In Bengaluru, large crowds gathered at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to witness the spectacle.

Sahana, an early visitor, said, "It was not fully red, but I could see the moon in a light grey shade. It was nice. It was a good experience. I am waiting for 11 p.m. to watch the blood moon," said Sahana, who reached the Indian Institute of Astrophysics to watch the Total Lunar Eclipse.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking to ANI on the Total Lunar Eclipse, Mahant Sitaram Das of Saket Bhawan Temple said, "... This lunar eclipse will cause social differences and a war-like situation... It will be beneficial for the people of the four zodiac signs, Aries, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Taurus. For the rest, it will not have good effects... There will be earthquake situations in the western countries...". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)