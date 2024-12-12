Ayodhya (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) The first anniversary of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here will be held on January 11 next year, temple trust chief Champat Rai said on Thursday.

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was held on January 22 this year.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Led-NDA Government Over Decision To Push for 'One Nation, One Election', Calls It Attack on Democracy.

“The date for the (anniversary) celebrations is as per the Hindu traditions,” Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, told reporters here.

He also said that construction work is going on in the Ram Mandir complex for 18 new temples, including temples dedicated to Dashavatar, Sheshavatar, Nishadraj, Shabari, Ahalya, and Saint Tulsidas, among others.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Thousands of Villagers Launch Violent Campaign Against Maoists in West Singhbhum; 10 Reported Killed.

Rai stated that the work is progressing rapidly, and all developments are in line with the planned dates.

He denied rumours surrounding the 'prasad' offered to Ram Lalla. He clarified that for the past 30 years, “no prasad has been brought from outside to the premises of Ram temple”.

“Prasad distributed to devotees is prepared within the temple complex and is specifically designed to remain unspoiled for a long time," he added.

However, Rai said that some outside prasad, such as 'chhappan bhog', is only dedicated to Ram Lalla after thorough checking and care.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)