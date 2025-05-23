Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 23 (ANI): Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, announced on Friday that the idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman have departed from Jaipur and will be installed on the first floor of the Ram Temple today.

He further stated that devotional programs are scheduled to commence on June 3 and conclude on June 5.

"The idols of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman, Sitaji and Hanumanji have left from Jaipur and will be taken to the temple's first floor today. Devotional programs will begin on June 3 and end on June 5... The construction of the main temple will be completed by then.

He added that by September-October the remaining construction work on the Ram Mandir will also finalise.

"Preparations are complete, including essential works like waterproofing and repellency, which will continue as needed. However, the core construction of the main temple will be finalised, marking a historic milestone. The remaining construction within the temple premises is on track for completion by September-October, per the planned schedule. Key elements like the Parakota and the Peshavatar Temple are nearing completion. The Sapt Mandir, housing seven pavilions and statues of sages, is already finished. Additionally, the Pushkarni water reservoir at the centre has been completed. By the end of 2025, all construction projects initiated in 2020 are expected to be fully realised," he said.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet, and its height is 161 feet. 392 pillars and 44 doors support it.

The temple's pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple have also been increasing rapidly. (ANI)

