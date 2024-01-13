Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Acharya Ramchandra Das, successor of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, said that a grand Amrit Mahotsav programme has been organised in Ayodhya where 1008 'Mahakunds' have been made in which More than 40 thousand saints will sit together and chant mantras from tomorrow.

Acharya Ramchandra Das told ANI that the purpose of this programme is to welcome the Lord Ram the same way when he came to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

"Preparations for the Pran Pratistha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya are being made at a rapid pace. In such a situation, the Amrit Mahotsav programme has been organised in the Cantonment area of Ayodhya. All arrangements have been made to make this programme grand. 1008 Mahakunds have been made, in which more than 40 thousand saints will sit together and chant mantras. This programme will run for nine days. The purpose of this programme is to welcome Lord Ram the same way, he came to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. We are welcoming them," he told ANI.

"Amrit Mahotsav depicts the life span of Lord Ram. Many different attractive statues have been made which are attracting people. This Amrit Mahotsav program will be started from tomorrow. All the big faces of the film industry and many singers will be present in this program," he added.

Meanwhile, thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony scheduled for January 22.

The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

Guests attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 will receive a unique gift - soil extracted during the foundation excavation of the temple, referred to as 'Ram Raj.' The sacred soil from Ram Janmabhoomi will be carefully packed in boxes and presented to attendees during the ceremony. (ANI)

