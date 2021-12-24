Ballia (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla on Friday attacked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her urging the apex court to intervene in an alleged land scam in Ayodhya, saying only those opposed to the Ram temple are raising such issues.

"The Congress party and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave all their effort to ensure that Ram temple is not constructed and now when a grand temple is being built at the Ram Janmabhoomi, they are not able to tolerate it and are levelling such baseless allegations," Shukla, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, told media here.

Also Read | Air India Express to Start Flights on Indore-Sharjah Route from March 27, Says Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He said Priyanka Gandhi should first get an impartial probe done into the “land scam” of her husband (Robert Vadra) in Rajasthan, which is ruled by Congress.

He also accused the leader's husband of getting government land at “throwaway prices” during the Congress government and demanded a probe in those deals.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From Rolling Out COVID-19 Vaccination Drive To Neeraj Chopra Winning Gold At Tokyo Olympics, Positive News That Made Headlines In India This Year.

Priyanka Gandhi had on Thursday dismissed as eyewash the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the alleged Ayodhya land scam and had urged the Supreme Court to intervene.

She had also said that with their "corruption" BJP leaders and government officials hurt the faith of people who donated for the construction of the Ram Temple.

A news report recently claimed that legislators, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, clearing the way for construction of the Ram temple.

The state government has already ordered a probe into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)