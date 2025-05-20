New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Crime Branch team of New Delhi Range, RK Puram, has apprehended Dr Devender Kumar Sharma, a parole jumper and convicted serial killer.

Sharma was convicted for life imprisonment in several cases of kidnapping-cum-murder of truck and taxi drivers and had jumped parole in August 2023, while serving his sentence in murder cases registered in Delhi and Rajasthan. He is a habitual parole jumper and previously jumped parole in 2020. He remained indulged in the kidney transplant racket with Dr Amit between 1998 to 2004 and confessed about 125 kidney transplants.

Devender Kumar Sharma has been absconding since August 3, 2023. He was granted two months of parole on June 9, 2023, in FIR No. 55/2004 u/s 302/365/392/201 IPC, PS Sarita Vihar, Delhi, but failed to surrender after the parole period and went into hiding.

The police team conducted discreet inquiries in Aligarh, Jaipur, and Delhi. They worked relentlessly and patiently, gathering information over a period of six months across all possible hiding places, including Jaipur, Delhi, Aligarh, Agra, and Prayagraj.

Their efforts led to the successful location of the convict, Devender Sharma, in Dausa, Rajasthan, where he was hiding in an ashram, posing as a priest. The team camped there and met accused pretended to be a follower and kept a watch to make sure that he was indeed Dr Devender. Upon apprehension, the accused confessed to his criminal past and admitted that he had jumped parole to never return to jail.

Devender Sharma is a permanent resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. His father worked for a pharmaceutical company in Siwan, Bihar. In 1984, Sharma completed his graduation with a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree from Bihar. After graduation, he established his own clinic named Janta Clinic in Bandikui, Rajasthan, which he operated for 11 years.

In 1994, he suffered a major financial setback after being defrauded of Rs 11 lakh in a gas dealership scam. Following this loss, in 1995, he turned to criminal activities and allegedly started operating a fake gas agency.

During interrogation, he confessed that he came into contact with a person named Dr Amit. Between 1998 and 2004, he facilitated over 125 illegal kidney transplants, earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh per procedure. He acted as an intermediary, arranging donors for Dr Amit.

In 2004, he was arrested in Gurugram in connection with the illegal kidney racket. During the same period, he and his gang were also involved in the abduction and serial killing of taxi drivers. Their vehicles were sold in the grey market in Uttar Pradesh, earning them Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per vehicle. He was charged with the murder of 21 taxi drivers.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in seven separate cases across Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana. He was also sentenced to death by a Gurgaon court for the murder of a taxi driver. He has confessed to killing more than 50 people. His wife and children abandoned him in 2004 after his horrific crimes became public.

In 2020, he was granted a 20-day parole but jumped bail and remained at large for seven months before being apprehended in Delhi. Again, in June 2023, he was granted parole for two months but failed to return to prison. Later, he was arrested at an ashram in Dausa, Rajasthan.

The fugitive has now been handed over to the jail authorities. (ANI)

