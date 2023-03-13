New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday appealed to all corporate houses to establish a "Yoga Cell" inside their premises to maximize efficiency at workplaces.

Sonowal inaugurated the three-day Yoga Mahotsav 2023 to commemorate 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga.

In his inaugural address, the minister talked about how the promotion of yoga and its widespread acceptance has positioned India as a leader in the global health and wellness industry.

Sonowal also launched a one-minute video on "Y" Break Yoga for enabling larger masses, particularly for workaholics, to include Yoga in their lifestyle.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "With a hundred days to go for Yoga Day, urging you all to mark it with enthusiasm. And, if you haven't made Yoga a part of your lives already, do so at the earliest."

Sarbananda said, "The continued efforts of our prime minister have enabled India's leadership in Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional knowledge healthcare systems.

"Through the promotion of yoga and its widespread acceptance, India is positioning itself as a leader in the global health and wellness industry. This aligns with the G20's focus on promoting sustainable and inclusive growth, and underscores India's commitment to "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" as a guiding principle in its engagement with the world."

He appealed to all corporate houses to initiate a "Yoga Cell" inside their office premises which will help in rejuvenation and maximize efficiency at workplaces.

Till now, more than 12,000 research papers related to yoga have been published in indexed journals. Extensive scientific evidence-based research has been conducted in India as well as other countries, he said.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, said, "Yoga has become a vital component of tourism, and our prime minister sees yoga as a cultural ambassador to unite people worldwide.

"With the growing popularity of yoga, his ministry has launched medical and health tourism, which focuses on offering specialized yoga and wellness programs to visitors seeking to improve their health and well-being."

Minister of State, MEA, Meenakashi Lekhi, said Yoga has become an integral part of our lifestyle.

"Yoga is a big contributor to reducing stress in our lives and its regular practice is the step to a healthy and disease free life, which leads to our physical and mental well-being," she said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the Manipur University in Imphal was one of the six central universities selected to start yoga department by the committee on yoga education in universities, Ministry of Human Resources and Development.

Minister of State for Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai said, "Every preceding edition of IDY has garnered immense popularity, global support and acceptance.

"The celebration of Yoga Mahotsav 2023 marks the official beginning of the 100-day countdown to IDY 2023 and to sensitize and motivate the masses to participate in Yoga centric activities to widen the horizons of Yoga."

Ministry of Ayush along with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) is organizing Yoga Mahotsav from March 13-14 2023 at Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium, and Post Mahotsav Yoga workshops on March 15, 2023 at MDNIY.

The three-day Yoga Mahotsav 2023 will feature a range of programs and activities, including talks and discourses by yoga gurus, vice chancellors summit, among others.

