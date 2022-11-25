Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji has been chosen for the prestigious Yashwantrao Chavan National Award for his contribution to business as well as his philanthropic activities.

His name was announced on Friday by noted scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar, who headed the committee to choose a recipient for the award, which will be presented on March 12 next year on the occasion of Chavan's birth anniversary.

Apart from his achievements in business, Premji's contribution to education was tremendous, Kakodkar said.

The award, which is given to individuals for their remarkable contribution to society and for safeguarding the democratic values of the nation, consists of a citation and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The Yashwantrao Chavan State Level Award was given on Friday to renowned Marathi litterateur Madhu Mangesh Karnik. The award was presented to Karnik by Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan chairperson and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Friday was the death anniversary of Chavan, a political stalwart who served as the last chief minister of erstwhile Bombay state and the first CM of Maharashtra.

