New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday unanimously elected B K Oberoi as the chairman of its standing committee, the civic body said in a statement.

Poonam Bhati, councillor from Tughlakabad Extension, was also unanimously elected to the post of deputy chairman of the standing committee, it said.

Oberoi, who is a councillor from Rajouri Garden, said he will make efforts to expedite developmental works pending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The focus will be more on development works pending due to Covid pandemic and the lockdown. The SDMC is facing an economic crisis, hence councillors and officials will have to work together.

"Focus will also be on improving civic services and extend support to citizens living in the SDMC area," Oberoi said in a statement.

He was earlier elected as chairman of the civic body's west zone.

