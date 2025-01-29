Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Following the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh earlier on Wednesday, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev urged people to go to the nearest ghat and take Amrit Snan, saying the flow of water from the Sangam would definitely reach every ghat in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev said, "When in crowds like this, it is our duty to ensure our and everyone else's safety. If everyone is careful, everything will go on smoothly. All devotees who are here need to be patient. The first characteristic of dharma is patience. Even though everyone wants to visit Sangam, it is not practically possible so wherever you are, you can go to your nearest ghat since the flow of water from Sangam will definitely reach every ghat in Prayagraj."

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji said, "I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should not leave their camps and look for their security..."

Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "Everyone is asked to take a dip at their nearest Ganga Ghat. We have cancelled 'samoohik snan'. Everybody's well-being and service shall be everyone's priority right now... We have prayed for those who got injured in the incident. PM Narendra Modi has talked to CM Yogi Adityanath twice in the last hour and is in constant touch. The administration is actively working... We have cancelled all our programs and are heading to the Sangam to meet people and the victims..."

A stampede-like situation arose at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Speaking to media, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana said, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation."

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, assuring him of full support from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Raebareli Police Department has set up checkpoints to temporarily hold vehicles, including buses, carrying devotees to the Maha Kumbh Mela to prevent overcrowding in Prayagraj,

Mauni Amavasya is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant days during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

