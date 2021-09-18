Agra, Sep 18 (PTI) A baby-care and feeding room was inaugurated on the premises of the Akbar's Tomb at Sikandra and the Jodha Bai Palace at Fatehpur Sikri.

The aim is to provide a safe and private space to lactating mothers during their visit to the monuments, a senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said.

"A baby-care and feeding room was inaugurated on the premises of Fatehpur Sikri and Akbar's Tomb at Sikandra today," Vasant Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Agra Circle, told PTI.

"Now four world heritage sites in Agra -- the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and Akbar's Tomb at Sikandra -- have a babycare and feeding room," Kumar said.

At Fatehpur Sikri, the room has been opened on the premises of the Jodha Bai Palace, he said.

"Lactating mothers can feed their babies inside the room, while male tourists accompanying them can enjoy a documentary on the palace premises," he added.

A baby care and feeding room was inaugurated at the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort in 2019.

Atiq Akhtar, a government-approved tourist guide in Agra, appreciated the initiative saying it was much needed for the safety and privacy of mothers.

