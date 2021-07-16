Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Friday wrote an open letter to the MPs of all political parties, urging them to back farmers and force the Centre to repeal its contentious farm laws.

In his letter, the Sangrur MP said farmers from Punjab and all over the country have been struggling against the "black farm laws" of the Centre for the past one year.

"But the central government had not listened to their legitimate demands and shown any seriousness," he alleged.

Mann said many farmers lost their lives since the stir began.

"Now, it is the time for the Union government to take a decision and repeal the black farm laws as demanded by the farmers," he wrote.

"As the president of the Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab, and Member of Parliament as well as the son of a farmer, I urge you all to unite on the issue of farmers and force the Narendra Modi-led central government to take a decision regarding the repeal of the black farm laws," he wrote in the letter.

The AAP leader appealed to the MPs to raise their voice against the laws in the monsoon session of Parliament and said the lawmakers must "avoid boycott or walkout during the session in view of the appeal made by farmer unions".

"Farmers are the backbone of our country," he said, adding it is "our responsibility" to convey their voice to the rulers.

Mann further stated that he will put up a number of questions regarding the farm laws in the Lok Sabha with the permission of the Speaker during the monsoon session of Parliament.

“I urge all political parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which are raising the voice of people, to rise above politics and take the issue of farmers seriously.

I also assure the farmer leaders that as a representative of people, I will meet MPs from different parties to raise the voice of the farmers,” he stated.

The AAP MP's letter came after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a joint body of the unions protesting the Centre's farm laws, on Wednesday said it has issued a “people's whip” to all MPs to demand the scrapping of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on MSP for crops in Parliament during the monsoon session.

The agitating farmers said their planned protests at Parliament from July 22 till the end of the monsoon session will be peaceful.

It has been over seven months since the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations, began.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

