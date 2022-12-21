Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the planned G20 preparatory meeting in Srinagar will be held in a secure and peaceful atmosphere as the backbone of terrorism has been broken and the era of outside interference, an apparent reference to Pakistan, is over.

He also asserted the Union Territory will witness investment of over Rs 70,000 crore in coming years and said the figures tabled in the parliament on the subject are being corrected.

His statement on investment came days after PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the claim made by the government about heavy investment flow into Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 is a "lie".

"Despite GOIs tall claims of heavy investment flow into J&K post abrogation of Article 370, the figures presented by them in the Parliament prove otherwise. 840 crores in 2017-18 vis-a-vis 376 crores in 2021-22. A lie has no legs," Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Tuesday.

The LG on Wednesday reviewed the administration's preparations for the G20 meeting and "to chalk out our plan to ensure that J&K is showcased in its right perspective."

"We have requested the Central government for another such event for Jammu but the permission is yet to be granted," the Lt governor told reporters here.

After the meeting, attended by senior officers, he said, "I am hopeful that the event will be held like in other parts of the country. We will not lag behind in the preparations and we all together will make an attempt to ensure that J&K is presented before the world in the best way."

Sinha said his administration solicits maximum public participation and wants that "our institutions and students become part of it. The development which has taken place will be showcased."

On the terror threat over the event, he said there is nothing to worry as "we have heard a lot about (threats) to the annual Amarnath yatra. But the yatra proved a success and witnessed its highest footfall.

"There is no need to have any concern on the security front. The backbone of those creating problems (terrorists) have already been broken. The meeting will take place in a secure and peaceful atmosphere," he said.

He also downplayed the reported threat given by terror groups to disrupt any move to open two agriculture centres of excellence by Israel in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

"Who will stay in J&K and who will not, which office will open or not is a decision which will be taken by the J&K administration and central government. The interference at the behest of someone else (Pakistan) is not going to happen anymore. Those days are gone," he said.

Replying to a question about action against mainstream leaders allegedly involved with the terror ecosystem, he said such things are not discussed openly.

However, he just said police officers and intelligence agencies are keeping a record of who is part of the terror ecosystem. "Appropriate action will be taken against anyone who is part of the ecosystem, irrespective of his field or profession."

On investments in the UT, he said,

"I can name 13 or 14 persons who have invested Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 900 crore in J&K. When the prime minister visited here he laid the foundation of over Rs 38,000-crore investment at a groundbreaking ceremony.

"You be assured and I am saying with full responsibility that over Rs 70,000 crore investment will be made in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming years," Sinha said.PTI TAS

