New Delhi, Dec 21: Edtech major BYJU's on Wednesday strongly denied reports by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) that the company is allegedly buying phone numbers of children and their parents and threatening them to buy its courses.

In a statement to IANS, BYJU's said it "categorically state that we have never bought any database and expect that the media will refrain from making such a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation". BYJU’s CEO Raveendran Summoned by NCPCR Over Allegations of Hard Selling and Mis-Selling Courses to Students.

The company said that with more than 150 million registered students, "we do not need to buy or use external databases".

"We emphasise that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins and incoming requests for consultation. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise," the company noted.

The NCPCR had summoned BYJU's CEO Byju Raveendran to appear in person on December 23 in this regard. BYJU Buying Phone Numbers of Children, Threatening Parents, Says NCPCR Chief.

"As the Commission has come across a news article wherein it has been pointed out that the sales team of BYJU'S is indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses for their children. It has also been mentioned in the news report that some customers have also claimed that they were exploited and deceived, and had put their savings and futures in jeopardy," the NCPCR had said in a statement.

