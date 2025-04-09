Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra government for delaying the implementation of the suggestions made by a panel, set up in response to the Badlapur school sexual assault incident, regarding the safety of children in schools and other educational institutions.

The HC questioned the government's seriousness in tackling the issue and preventing such incidents.

Also Read | 'Chand Pe Daag Hota Hai, Unpe Ek Bhi Daag Nahin Hai': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Hails PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale urged the government to demonstrate sensitivity towards the matter, noting that if the government genuinely cared, it would work "day and night."

In August 2024, two minor girls were sexually assaulted inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur, Thane district, by a male attendant, sparking widespread protests and outrage. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was later killed in an alleged retaliatory police shootout while being escorted in a police vehicle.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Karnataka High Court Issues Notice to DRI on Kannada Film Actress' Bail Plea.

The high court initiated a suo motu (on its own) petition and directed the establishment of a committee, led by two retired high court judges and other experts, to prepare a report on the safety of children in schools and educational institutions.

After the panel submitted its recommendations in February 2025, the high court instructed the government to consider them and issue the necessary Government Resolutions (GRs) for schools across Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde requested the high court for more time, stating that the recommendations needed to be reviewed by several departments before decisions could be made.

Displeased with this response, the bench demanded an immediate issuance of a consolidated GR.

"How long does it take? You (the government) will exhibit your sensitivity for what purpose, if not this? This is something that will impact all schools. If you care about sexual exploitation, then you will work day and night for this," the bench remarked.

The high court emphasised that the government could not afford to be "complacent" on such critical issues.

"The idea is to prevent such incidents and ensure that it does not happen ever again. Is the government serious?" the bench asked while scheduling the next hearing for April 28.

The committee's recommendations included installing CCTV cameras in schools across Maharashtra and conducting character verification for staff. Schools were advised to take responsibility for safe transportation and to teach children the difference between a "good touch and a bad touch".

The report also suggested raising awareness among children about cyber crimes and prominently displaying the toll-free number '1098.' If any staff member was found to have a criminal background, immediate termination was advised.

Additionally, the committee proposed teaching pre-primary and primary students specifically how to distinguish between "good touch" and "bad touch" through practical demonstrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)