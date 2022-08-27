Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 27(ANI) : More than 10 schools took part in the 29th Badminton Championship organised by the District Badminton Association, Srinagar to give a platform to youth and schoolchildren to hone their sports talent and build a career in badminton.

From this Championship, the winners will compete in higher tournaments of state level, zonal level and national level.

Also Read | Jharkhand Political Crisis: Ruling Coalition MLAs Shifted to Latratu, 60 KM From Ranchi.

One of the organisers, Uzair Kathjoo said, "It's a great platform for students from various age group, as this will give them a platform to achieve further success and represent the state and North zone in future. We have a diverse line up of events from U-10 to Veterans. One of our candidates, Ibrahim Qureshi has been selected for North zone tournament. The association will continue such championships in future to give chance to the best players to come forward and show their talent and will help them to play at national and international levels."

Aksa Jan, a school girl said, "It's a good game. I want to go forward in this game. We get encouraged here and I wanna go ahead in the game as it is a good sport ."

Also Read | Indian Army Rescues Hungarian Trekker in Jammu and Kahmir’s Kishtwar After 30-Hour of Search Operation.

Another player, Talha said, "For every child, sports is as important as education because it makes a person fit. Parents should encourage their wards to take up sports. Youth shouldn't take drugs but should pursue sports." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)