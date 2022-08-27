Jammu, August 27: The Indian Army rescued a Hungarian trekker, who had lost his way while trekking in Jammu and Kahmir's Kishtwar district, early on Saturday.

Defence ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said: "Indian Army team from Dul, in District Kishtwar, in a 30-hour search operation tracked and rescued a Hungarian National who had lost his way in Umasila Pass in Himalayan Range while trekking." Jammu and Kashmir: 12 Earthquakes Jolted the UT in Past 5 Days.

Watch Videos:

#WATCH | Indian Army team from Dul, Kishtwar, and Indian Air force tracked & rescued a foreign trekker named Akkoes Vermes of Hungarian origin. He had lost his way in Umasi La pass in the Himalayan Ranges. He was airlifted to Udhampur for treatment by IAF: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/Mqhv9KAtVq — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

Akos Vermes

"He was airlifted by Indian Air Force to Udhampur for treatment".

