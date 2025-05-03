Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Shri Badrinath temple is being adorned with 40 quintals of flowers as the doors of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand are set to open on Sunday.

Earlier on May 1, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth and Additional Director General (ADG) V Murugeshan arrived at the revered Shri Badrinath Dham and assessed preparations.

Also Read | 'India Has Legitimate Right To Act in Self-Defence Against Pakistan After Heinous Terror Attack in Pahalgam' Says Former US NSA John Bolton (Watch Video).

The senior officers reviewed critical aspects, including security arrangements, traffic management, communication systems, and crowd control measures along the entire Yatra route.

The officials interacted with local authorities and inspected key points along the pilgrimage path to ensure safety, convenience, and a seamless experience for pilgrims.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Instalment Released: Maharashtra Govt Releases 10th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme, Know How To Check Bank Balance.

The Uttarakhand Police is deploying additional forces and technological support to manage the large turnout expected during the pilgrimage season. Authorities emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a safe and spiritually fulfilling Yatra for all visitors.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30, with the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opening on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. On May 2 the doors of Kedarnath were opened.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached in Kedarnath on May 2 and distributed prasad to the devotees at the Mukhya Sevak Bhandara organised at the Kedarnath premises.

He emphasised that the government has managed to ensure a safe journey for the devotees and has made appropriate arrangements so that they don't face any problems.

"Char Dham Yatra has started on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on 30th April...On May 4, the doors of Lord Badrinath Vishal will also open, and the yatra will start in full swing. We have tried to ensure that the journey of the devotees is safe and they do not face any kind of trouble during the journey, and for this, we have made appropriate arrangements", CM Dhami said.

The doors of Shri Badrinath temple are scheduled to open on May 4. So far, over 22 lakh pilgrims have registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp for the sacred journey.

The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)