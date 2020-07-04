Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 4 (ANI): Weeks after blowout in gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, Tinsukia, air quality and noise level monitoring has been carried out in Guijan side, while air quality monitoring was done in Baghjan on Friday.

Sample of ground water and soil were also collected from these areas, read a statement.

Oil India Limited experienced a gas blowout at well number 5 at its Baghjan Oilfield, in close vicinity of Dibru Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, leaving natural gas and condensate oil gushing out in the open, displacing thousands of families besides leaving an adverse impact on the biodiversity of the region. The well caught fire on June 9.

As part of TERI study on air quality and noise level, samples for monitoring air quality and noise level are being collected for analysis. Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress.

For TERI study on bioremediation of sludge, debris clearance as a part of site preparation for bio remediation job is being carried out along the roadside from the blow out well towards Maguri Beel.

All debris beyond 30-meter radius of the well centre has been removed and is being transferred to designated dumpyard. As the area in the pontoon bridge side is inundated with flood water, it has hampered the progress of debris removal. However, debris removal work is to be continued. (ANI)

