Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the ' 'Bahujan Samaj' is uniting with his party in a big way to safeguard its rights, the democracy and the Constitution drafted by B R Ambedkar.

Bahujan Samaj usually refers to Dalits and Other Backward Classes.

Also Read | Argentina: Naked Model Falls to Death Six Floors From Businessman's Luxury Flat in Buenos Aires, Probe Lunched.

Alleging that the BJP was taking away the rights and reservation of Dalits and other backward classes and humiliating them, Yadav said the Bahujan Samaj is confident that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will unite all sections and give a crushing defeat to the saffron party.

"The Bahujan Samaj is uniting with the Samajwadi Party to save democracy, Baba Saheb's Constitution and for their rights and respect," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission To Be Replaced by 8th Pay Commission? Employees’ Union To Submit Memorandum for 8th CPC to Government Soon, ‘Automatic Pay Revision System’ May Be Introduced.

He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is drowning the country's economy and breaking the society. "If the economy sinks, how will the youth get work and jobs?" he asked.

On the upcoming urban body elections, the SP president said people will take into account rising inflation, unemployment, garbage piles, filth, increased house tax, water tax and high electricity prices as well as poor sanitation leading to diseases like dengue and typhoid in urban areas.

Speaking at a function in Rae Bareli after unveiling the statue of Kanshi Ram on Monday, the SP chief had said, "We are the people who follow the path shown by Bhimrao Ambedkar and Manyavar Kanshi Ram. We are not the ones who are out to make a dent in the 'bahujan samaj', but are those who bind them.”

Mayawati had on Sunday charged that the SP was trying to politically use the name of BSP founder Kanshi Ram even though it has a long history of being ungrateful to him as well as Ambedkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)