Amaravati, Jun 29 (PTI) Muslims across Andhra Pradesh celebrated Id-Ul-Azha (Bakrid) with fervour on Thursday.

Hundreds of Muslims gathered at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Bakrid greetings to the Muslims in the state and said this festival is celebrated in remembrance of the sacrifice made by prophet Ibrahim.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also greeted people on the occasion of Bakrid.

He said Bakrid is a festival which teaches people to share with others what they have, adding that this festival showcases Muslims devotion to God.

