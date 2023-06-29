Mumbai, June 29: According to data released by the Mumbai Traffic Police, pedestrians or people walking on the streets accounted for 50 percent of the fatalities on city roads in the last five years. The data revealed that pedestrians continue to be the most vulnerable and prone to road accidents in the city. In 2022, nearly 272 people lost their lives in road crashes across Mumbai. with 136 being pedestrians.

While releasing the data, police officials said that the overall number of fatalities due to road accidents has decreased when compared to previous years. The police data also stated that the percentage of walkers losing their lives in road accidents continues to remain high, reports the Hindustan Times. As per the data, of the total 7,232 deaths recorded in 6,764 road accidents last year in Maharashtra, 2,894 were pedestrians. Mumbai Road Accident Video: Morning Walker Crushed to Death After Two Buses Collide in Cuffe Parade.

Meanwhile, experts said that pedestrians are reportedly forced to walk on roads and cross unmarked crossings which poses a threat to their lives. "It is not that there are no footpaths in the city but there are so many obstructions on footpaths and the pedestrians prefer continuous stretch, forcing them to share the same road space as a vehicle making their life depend on the judgement of the driver," a traffic expert said.

The expert also said that during monsoon season, the road is flooded and the side strips of footpaths are also waterlogged, which forces pedestrians to walk on the road thereby increasing the risk of coming in contact with speeding vehicles. While ensuring one's safety on the roads is important, United Way, a non-governmental organisation suggested installing pedestrian walkways, making zebra crossing markings and controlling pedestrian walkways with advance warning signs. BMW Car Accident in Mumbai Video: Drunk Man Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Truck in Juhu; One Killed, Three Injured.

Mumbai Traffic Police officials also said that 364 people died in 2021 in the city in road crashes. The 364 deaths included 44 percent pedestrians and 35 percent two-wheeler riders. Although steps such as penalising helmetless and pillion riders and imposing seat belts have been taken, deaths due to road accidents are still on the rise.

