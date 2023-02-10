Hamirpur, Feb 10 (PTI) Ban on carrying arms and ammunition during the Holi festival at Sujanpur Tira to be held from March 5 to 8 has been imposed by the District Magistrate, Hamirpur on Friday.

Debasweta Banik has ordered a ban on carrying all kinds of weapons at the national-level festival with the exemption of police officers/employees, home guards, and other officers/employees posted on duty during the festival.

Debasweta has also appointed SDM Sujanpur Tira, Harish Gajju as Mela officer to organise the national-level Holi festival in a well-planned and smooth manner.

