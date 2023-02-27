New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans received severe injuries after they were attacked by Bangladeshi miscreants and villagers while performing duty in the security of Indian farmers on the international border.

BSF has raised the matter with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and called for a flag meeting.

In a statement, BSF informed that the incident took place in the area of Border Out Post Nirmalchar, 35 Battalion under the Berhampore Sector of Bengal Frontier.

According to Indian farmers' complaints, Bangladeshi farmers enter Indian farmers' fields to graze their cattle and deliberately damage their crops. To ensure the safety of the Indian farmers, the BSF jawans had temporarily set up a post near the border.

On Sunday, BSF jawans of Border Out Post Nirmalchar were on duty on the border when they stopped Bangladeshi farmers from bringing their cattle to the fields of Indian Farmers.

Immediately more than a hundred villagers and miscreants from Bangladesh entered the Indian side and attacked the jawans with sticks and sharp-edged weapons (Dahs).

"Two jawans were seriously injured in the attack. The miscreants fled to Bangladesh after snatching their weapons," the statement reads.

Upon receiving the information, more BSF Jawans reached the site of the incidents and the injured jawans were immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The BSF officials immediately informed the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) officials about the incident and asked them to organize a flag meeting so that the weapons of the jawans could be recovered from the Bangladeshi miscreants and the repetition of the incident could be prevented.

In the past, there have been many incidents of Indian farmers' crops being destroyed and Bangladeshis forcibly grazing their cattle on Indian land. The BGB has been notified about these incidents, but no concrete action has been taken to stop such incidents.

BSF has lodged an FIR against the unknown Bangladeshi attackers at Police Station Ranitala.A spokesperson from South Bengal Frontier informed about the incident told that when smugglers and people with criminal intent do not get success in their illegal activities across the border, they attack the jawans.

"BSF jawans have been attacked several times in the past by miscreants and their accomplices in a planned manner, but still, the jawans do not let their plans succeed. The area of Nirmalchar is very difficult, and despite the lack of facilities, the BSF jawans are guarding the border day and night. Indian Farmers have been complaining about the theft and damage of their crop by BD villagers and this time BSF has set a forward post to protect them while working in their field," said a spokesperson. (ANI)

