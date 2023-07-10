New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress has announced the names of six candidates, including party spokesperson Derek O'Brien, for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The others include Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale.

The Election Commission of India has announced that elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat, and West Bengal will be held on July 24.

O'Brien, Sen, Ray, Sushmita Dev, and Shanta Chhetri are retiring from West Bengal. Dev, a former Congress leader, and Chetri have been left out for now.

"We take great pleasure in announcing the candidatures of Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections," the TMC said in a tweet.

"May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all," the party tweeted from its official handle on Monday morning," it said.

