Banihal/Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) Several high altitude areas including the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath witnessed snowfall, while plains including the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar were lashed by rains on Saturday, officials said.

The mercury plummeting seven to 10 degrees below the season's average, providing much needed relief to the people, especially in the plains of Jammu region, from the scorching heat.

The officials said the holy Amarnath cave in south Kashmir Himalayas recorded light snowfall during the day but there was no disruption in ongoing works being undertaken along the route ahead of the commencement of the annual 43-day yatra on June 30.

The officials said snowfall was also received at upper reaches of north and south Kashmir besides parts of Jammu region including Sarkantha top in Gool and Aram Nakh and Angreeez Thum mountain peaks in Banihal area of Ramban district.

Batote in Ramban district received the highest of 37.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm followed by Gulmarg hill resort in north kashmir (35.2 mm), base camp Katra in Reasi district (30.8), Jammu city (21.2 mm) and Srinagar (15.5 mm), an official of the MeT department said.

He said Jammu recorded a high of 31.3 degrees Celsius (7.1 degrees below normal during this part of the season), while the maximum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, which is 9.1 notches below normal.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a maximum of 24.4 degrees Celsius – 10.6 notches below season's average.

The weatherman has forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms during the next two days.

