Banihal/Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested with 8.5 kg poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on specific information, a police party intercepted a truck on the highway in Nashri area. It was headed to Jammu from Srinagar, they said.

During a search of the truck, 8.5 kg poppy was recovered, the police said.

The truck driver, Palvinder Singh, was arrested and the vehicle impounded. A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to smuggling contraband, they said.

