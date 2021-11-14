Banihal/Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) A man and his three-year-old daughter died on Sunday and his wife was critically injured when a truck rammed several vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said.

The Kashmir-bound truck hit four cars coming from the opposite side near Magerkote in Ramban district, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jatinder Singh (33) of Tral and his minor daughter Navdeep Kaur, a police official said.

Singh's wife Rimple Kaur (30) was hospitalised with critical injuries, he said.

Seven more people escaped with minor injuries, the official said, adding that the driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene.

A case was registered and efforts are on to arrest him, he said.

The official said preliminary investigations suggested break failure caused the truck driver to lose control over the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the officials said 35-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident Ashu, who was among 12 people injured in a separate road accident on the highway on Saturday, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, taking the death toll in the incident to three.

Gulzar Irfan and Sameer Tahir, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, died and 12 people were injured when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a 600-foot-deep gorge near Digdole in Ramban district.

