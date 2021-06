Muzaffarnagar, June 4 (PTI) Two armed men robbed a bank of Rs 65,000 here on Friday, police said.

The accused robbed the cashier of the bank near railway road at Khatoli town at gunpoint, they added.

According to circle officer RK Singh, the two miscreants came on a bike and took away cash from the bank.

