Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) Bank and postal employees can deliver cash to the doorsteps of elderly and differently-abled persons in Odisha after receiving phone calls from them seeking assistance in this regard, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Odisha government on Monday as elderly persons have been advised to remain indoors due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, they said.

"Postal and bank employees are allowed to move to the premises of senior citizens and differently-abled persons to deliver cash, on phone calls during working hours, with strict adherence to safety measures," the Finance Department said in an order.

The state government has identified elderly persons as vulnerable and suggested that they remain indoors. The local administrations have also fixed park timings exclusively for them.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, while earlier engaging volunteers to help elderly persons buy groceries and medicines, had drawn the government's attention to the issue of withdrawal of cash from banks.

The Finance Department has also permitted financial institutions to operate with limited staff till August 31.

Public and private sector banks and insurance firms can operate with 50 per cent staff at bigger branches, it said.

