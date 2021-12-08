Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 8 (ANI): Bank unions staged a dharna outside the Reserve Bank of India demanding the Centre to scrap the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

The bank unions will also be on a strike from December 16-17 protesting against the privatization of Public Sector Banks.

Congress leader VM Sudheeran also attended the dharna.

KS Krishna, the General Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association said to ANI, "The government is persuading suicidal banking policies. Public sector banks have done a lot for the people."

He further said, "Even during the last seven years, they provided services to people via Mudra loan, PM Jan Dhan Yojna, Beema Yojna, emergency credit. They provided systematic stability to the economy even during the global financial crisis. Regarding profits, they are running in profits. 11 Lakh crores in the operating profit of public sector banks."

"Why is the government privatizing them? If it is due to governance standards, then many private banks like Yes Bank, Global Trust Bank have failed. 36 private banks failed between 1969 and 2021. Policymakers, NITI Aayog, RBI have to answer this," said Krishna.

He added, "The governments are elected to govern, but they are withdrawing from everything. Public organizations are being privatized and public property is being monetized." (ANI)

