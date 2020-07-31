Mathura (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) The renowned Bankey Behari temple in Vrindavan will remain closed till September 30 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and renovation work inside the premises, the temple management said here on Friday.

“The step has been taken after consultation with the Goswami community who are the priests of the temple," Munish Sharma, the manager of the temple said.

The famous temple dedicated to Lord Krishna has been closed to devotees since the lockdown was imposed in March.

Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 and work started on Friday for the renovation of a portion of the temple, the temple will remain close till end of September, he said.

Moreover, the engineers of a construction company engaged to strengthen flooring of the chauk (the area adjacent to the main sanctum) expect to complete the work in two months, Sharma said.

According to the temple manager, the renovation work of flooring was necessitated after a pothole in the chauk was seen when the temple was opened.

The traditional rituals, however, would continue as usual.

According to tradition, the Goswami community offers seva puja in the morning and evening every day.

The priests who offer seva puja in the morning are called “Rajbhog Seva Adhikari” whereas the ones in the evening are called “Shayan Bhog Seva Adhikari”.

