Jaipur, July 31: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that Congress MLAs who were lodged in Jaipur’s Fairmount Hotel were harassed mentally. Ashok Gehlot added that the decision to shift the MLAs to Suryagarh in Jaisalmer was taken to keep these legislators away from external pressure.

The Rajasthan CM stated, “Our MLAs who were lodged here (Jaipur) for many days, were being harassed mentally. We thought of shifting them, to keep external pressure away.” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Wants 'Unhappy' MLAs to Attend Assembly Session on August 14, Says 'They Have Been Elected on Congress Symbol'.

Ashok Gehlot's Statement:

WATCH:...Our MLAs who were lodged here (Jaipur) since many days, were being harassed mentally. We thought of shifting them, to keep external pressure away: #Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Cong MLAs, supporting CM were shifted from Fairmont Hotel, Jaipur to Suryagarh, Jaisalmer today. pic.twitter.com/GDi2iQSQyN — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan Congress MLAs staying at a hotel in Jaipur were shifted to Jaisalmer for the next 14 days. The Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to convene on August 14, and till then the MLAs will stay at the Jaisalmer resort. The MLAs were staying at Hotel Fairmont from July 13 after Sachin Pilot along with 18 MLAs went incommunicado.

Two days after Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi moved the Supreme Court against Rajasthan High Court decision on July 24 to defer the disqualification proceedings against Sachin Pilot and other 18 rebel MLAs, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi also approached the apex court. Joshi contended that it was beyond any pale of doubt that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction and therefore the impugned interim order deserves to be set aside.

