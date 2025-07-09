India News | Banking, Postal, Electricity Services to Be Hit as Trade Unions Go on Nation-wide Strike

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A forum of 10 central trade unions went on strike across the country on Wednesday affecting postal, banking, electricity, public transport among several other services.

The forum has claimed that 25 crore workers are being mobilised for the "general strike" in protest against the new labour codes, along with other issues.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today, July 9, 2025: Trade Unions Call Strike Against Central Government's Alleged Anti-Labour Policies; Total Shutdown in Kerala (Watch Video).

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI that the general strike started across the country on Wednesday morning and she has received reports and pictures of the agitation from states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

She said banking, postal, and electricity services will be affected by the strike.

    Also Read | Raj Thackeray Issues Gag Order to MNS Cadres Amid Hindi-Marathi Language Row in Maharashtra, Prohibits Party Members From Interacting With Media.

    She said copper and coal mining will be hit, while the impact will also be felt on public transport in several states.

    She further said the farmers' unions in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will also hold protest in their areas.

    The unions' demands include doing away with the four labour codes, contractualisation, privatisation of PSUs, increasing minimum wages to Rs 26,000 per month, as well as the demands of farmer organisations for minimum support price for crops based on Swaminathan commission's formula of C2 plus 50 per cent, and loan waiver for farmers.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

