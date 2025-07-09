India News | Banking, Postal, Electricity Services to Be Hit as Trade Unions Go on Nation-wide Strike

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A forum of 10 central trade unions went on strike across the country on Wednesday affecting postal, banking, electricity, public transport among several other services.
The forum has claimed that 25 crore workers are being mobilised for the "general strike" in protest against the new labour codes, along with other issues.
All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI that the general strike started across the country on Wednesday morning and she has received reports and pictures of the agitation from states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.
She said banking, postal, and electricity services will be affected by the strike.
